SEBI Orders Vedanta To Pay Cairn Rs 77.6 Crore; Bars Navin And Priya Agarwal From Market

Vedanta, Sebi said, "shall pay to Cairn UK Holdings Ltd (the parent firm of Cairn Energy) Rs 77,62,55,052 (Rs 77.62 crore) i.e. simple interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum for delayed payment of dividend, due and payable by (the firm) to CUHL, within 45 days from the date of this order."

The regulator barred Navin Agarwal, who was Chairman of Cairn India (now Vedanta Ltd), as well as three other top executives from accessing the securities market for two months. Those barred included Anil Agarwal's close confidant Tarun Jain and the then CEO Thomas Albanese.