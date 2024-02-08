SEBI Mulls Framework For FPIs To Dispose Securities Post-Expiry Of Registration

As on June 30, 2023, there were 55 FPIs, whose registration has expired, holding securities valued at about Rs 3,300 crore in their demat accounts, SEBI noted.

In its consultation paper issued on Wednesday, the markets regulator has proposed to permit FPIs to regularise their account or dispose of securities lying in their demat accounts, after the expiry of their registration. Such an opportunity to regularise the registration has been proposed to be time-bound -- within 30 days-- and subject to the imposition of certain financial disincentives. This includes the imposition of a late fee of 2% of the registration fee per day.