SEBI Extends Deadline To Add Nominees For Mutual Funds, Demat Accounts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for demat and mutual fund account holders to provide a nomination till June 30, 2024.

Dec. 31 was the previous deadline to nominate a beneficiary or opt out of it by submitting a declaration form.

This step by the markets regulator will help investors protect their assets and pass them on to their legal successor.

"Based on representations received from the market participants, for ease of compliance and investor convenience, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of 'choice of nomination' for demat accounts and mutual fund folios to June 30, 2024," SEBI said in a circular.

SEBI has also asked asset management companies, depository participants and Registrar and Transfer Agents to encourage demat account holders and mutual fund unit holders to fulfill the requirement for nomination/opting out of nomination, by sending a communication on a fortnightly basis by way of emails and SMSes to those not in compliance with the requirement.

(With inputs from PTI)