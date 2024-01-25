SEBI Extends Deadline For Listed Companies To Verify Market Rumors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has extended the deadline for listed companies to verify market rumors.

The top 100 companies by market capitalisation will have to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny, or clarify market rumors from June 1, the markets regulator said. The earlier deadline was Feb. 1.

The deadline for the top 250 companies to verify market rumors has been extended to Dec. 1, SEBI said. The earlier deadline for the top 250 companies was set for Aug. 1.

(This is a developing story)