SC Warns Of Chaos In Rejection Of Nomination Paper Appeals

During the hearing, the CJI said, “Even if we issue notice and hear the matter, it will go beyond the elections. You have to follow the discipline of election law. We are not inclined to entertain the plea against rejection of his nomination papers. The petitioner can pursue such remedies as available under law.”

In his plea, Jha had sought directions to the Election Commission to curb 'arbitrary and mala fide' exercise of discretion by the returning officers in rejecting nomination papers.