Sam Bankman-Fried Says 50-Year Sentence Only Suitable For A ‘Super Villain’

The Manhattan US attorney argued to the judge who will sentence Bankman-Fried on March 28 that he showed “unmatched greed and hubris” and broke the law based on a “pernicious megalomania guided by the defendant’s own values and sense of superiority.” The government’s request is far less than the 100 years recommended in US criminal sentencing guidelines, but much more than the 6 1/2-years Bankman-Fried’s lawyers suggested.