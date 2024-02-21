Reebok India's Plea Against Rejection Of Conversion To LLC Dismissed By High Court

The Delhi High Court has upheld the decision of the Registrar of Companies to deny the conversion of Reebok India Co. from an 'unlimited liability company' to a 'limited liability company'.

A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasised that the Registrar of Companies must ensure compliance with the applicable rules during the registration of companies.

The court said that as per the relevant provision of the Companies Act, the RoC had no discretion to reject the conversion if the company met the requirements on the day of the application.

However, a 2016 amendment, aimed to address the gaps in the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, granted the RoC discretion to assess whether the company could meet its debts post-conversion. The amended rules applied to pending applications, including the petitioner's case, according to an order dated Feb. 16.