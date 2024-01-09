OpenAI Claims New York Times Isn’t ‘Telling The Full Story’ In Suit

In a response to the blog post, a lawyer for the New York Times said that the startup has included the Times’ journalism in the creation of its products. “The blog concedes that OpenAI used The Times’s work, along with the work of many others, to build ChatGPT,” wrote Ian Crosby, a Susman Godfrey partner and lead counsel for the Times, in a statement. Citing the complaint, he said, “‘Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment.’ That’s not fair use by any measure.”