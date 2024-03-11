New Election Commissioner: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Direction Against Centre's Appointment Law

In wake of Arun Goel leaving the post of Election Commissioner, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to set aside the provisions pertaining to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The plea alleges that since the date for the 2024 general elections may be announced soon, a new election commissioner will have to be appointed shortly. In this backdrop, the court has been asked to issue a direction to the effect that the election commissioners should be appointed in tune with the top court’s ruling.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the top court led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna declined to stay the application of the new law. The court, however, had agreed to examine the plea.

As per this law, the CEC and other election commissioners will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister, who will be nominated by the Prime Minister.

However, as per a judgement of the top court from March last year, it was clearly set out that the selection committee should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India.

It must be noted that two election commissioners are likely to be appointed by March 15, a PTI report citing sources has said.