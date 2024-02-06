NCLT To Hear Zee-Sony Merger Dispute

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai has agreed to hear the petition from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. concerning the recently terminated merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.

The tribunal granted Sony a two-week period to submit a response to the petition filed by Zee, and the matter is scheduled to be listed on March 12.

Last month, Sony officially terminated the $10-billion merger of its Indian arm with Zee, citing the Subhash Chandra-owned conglomerate's failure to meet certain conditions, including financial management and the recovery of dues from the related party.

On Jan. 30, the NCLT acknowledged a plea from Zee shareholder Mad Men Film Ventures on the halted merger with Sony.

Mad Men Film Ventures urged both Zee and Sony to proceed with the approved merger, which had received approval in August of the previous year.

The shareholder had advocated for the immediate execution of the merger, emphasising that the NCLT had already approved the proposal.