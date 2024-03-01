NBDSA Issues Guidelines For Reporting On LGBTQIA+ Community

It said that broadcasters "must refrain from using any expression or slurs" which may be construed as hate speech against the LGBTQIA+ community. While reporting about issues concerning the community, it said, the broadcasters must ensure that reporting "does not promote homophobia or transphobia or negative stereotypes."

Highlighting the 'Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards' that requires channels to not intrude in private lives unless there is clearly established and identifiable public interest, and must respect the privacy of LGBTQIA+ individuals.