Meta Can’t Delay FTC Review Of Privacy Terms, Appeals Court Says

The decision is Meta’s latest defeat this month in a string of rulings over whether the FTC can reopen a 2020 privacy settlement covering allegations that the company breached terms after receiving a $5 billion penalty in 2023. US District Judge Randolph Moss denied Meta’s request for a preliminary injunction on March 14, finding that if the FTC is correct in its claim that Meta is putting consumer privacy at risk, it would be in the public interest for it to move ahead.