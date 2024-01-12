LIC Gets Another GST Demand Notice From Mumbai Tax Authority For Rs 1,370.6 Crore

Life Insurance Corp. has received a Goods and Services Tax demand notice of Rs 1,370.6 crore from the tax authorities in Mumbai.

The notice will not impact the finances or other operations of the company, an exchange filing said on Friday. It will file an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax.

This comes a day after the insurer received a Rs 3,529-crore GST demand notice from Mumbai tax authorities. It has received multiple GST notices from across states during the month.

On Jan. 5, LIC received a demand notice of Rs 382 crore from the tax authorities of Gujarat for GST collection, along with interest and penalties for FY18 and FY19.

It also received a combined demand notice of Rs 667.5 crore from tax authorities in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Gujarat on Jan. 3. Tamil Nadu's GST demand was for Rs 663.4 crore, while Uttarakhand's tax authority had asked for Rs 4.3 crore and Gujarat's tax authority had sent a demand for Rs 39.4 lakh.

It received another GST notice for Rs 806.3 crore from the Maharashtra tax authorities on Jan. 1.

Shares of LIC closed 0.56% lower at Rs 829.35 apiece, as compared with a 1.18% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.