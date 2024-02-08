Judicial Reforms: Standing Committee Calls For Diversity, Asset Disclosure By Judges

There were some proposals, according to the committee, that the government has not adequately addressed. As a result, they have been recommended again for the government’s consideration.

These recommendations include ensuring diversity in the appointment of judges at the high court and the top court level, dealing with the issue of post-retirement assignments of judges, and addressing the issue of vacations in courts.

Diversity in the Judiciary

On the issue of inclusivity and diversity, the committee has noted that the higher judiciary suffers from a "diversity deficit." The representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and minorities in the higher judiciary is far below the desired levels and does not reflect the social diversity of the country.

As a result, the committee said that adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen the trust, credibility, and acceptability of the judiciary among citizens.

In its reply, the government said that the process of appointing judges in the higher judiciary does not provide for reservation for any caste or class of persons. The onus of appointment primarily falls on the judiciary and not the government, it said.

The committee has reiterated its position about making the judiciary more inclusive and diverse because it was unconvinced by the government's response.

Post-Retirement Assignments

Various objections have been raised regarding the post-retirement assignments given to judges, and therefore, the committee was of the view that with an increase in the age of retirement of judges, the practice of post-retirement assignments may be reassessed to ensure their impartiality.

In its reply, the government emphasised that the appointment of retired judges to constitutional posts, tribunals, and commissions is made because these posts require the expertise and experience possessed by the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

Although the committee accepted this line of reasoning, it has still recommended that the entire gamut of issues related to such appointments of retired judges be comprehensively studied again and relooked upon by the Law Ministry.

Vacations in the Higher Judiciary

The committee had proposed that, in the interests of citizens, the judiciary must be sensitised against shutting down courts en masse for a couple of months a year.

This demand was due to two reasons, as the committee had pointed out. Firstly, because of the huge pendency in courts, and secondly, because people involved in cases face huge inconveniences during this time.

It was highlighted that vacations in the judiciary are a "colonial legacy," with the entire court going on vacation as a whole.

Therefore, the committee has reiterated its earlier stance that courts should go on leave in a staggered manner, with individual judges taking leaves at different times of the year.