Byju's Must Freeze $533 Million In Win For Lenders, Judge Says

At the start of the Thursday bankruptcy hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, Dorsey ordered the arrest of the founder of a small Florida hedge fund for refusing to reveal where Think & Learn allegedly hid the cash. If he can be located by US Marshals, William C. Morton will be locked up for contempt of court under Dorsey’s order. Morton must also pay $10,000 a day until he provides details about the money, which was briefly placed with the hedge fund Camshaft Capital Fund.