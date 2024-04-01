I-T Department Assures No Coercive Action Against Congress On Tax Demand Till Polls Are Over

In a huge breather to the Indian National Congress, the Income Tax Department told the Supreme Court on Monday that it would not take any coercive action against the party to recover tax dues amounting to nearly Rs 3,500 crore till the next date of hearing.

Appearing for the IT department, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the department does not want to cause any problems to the party as the elections are just around the corner.

Mehta assured that the department would not take any action on the tax demand till the elections are over. However, he clarified that there is a lot to be said on merits in this case. but the department does not want to precipitate issues as of now.

The matter will now come up for a hearing on July 24.