Insurers Liable For Third-Party Accident Despite Policy Cancellation: Bombay High Court

In cases of motor vehicle accidents, insurance companies are responsible for paying accident claims on behalf of policyholders, even if the policy has been cancelled and the owner has not been notified of the cancellation, the Bombay High Court has recently held.

After paying, the company can then recover the amount from the owner, the court said.

The case pertains to an accident that took place in Jalgaon, a city in Maharashtra. An autorickshaw suffered a collision with a truck, which ultimately led to the death of the passenger travelling in the auto.

This prompted the legal heirs of the deceased person to file a case seeking compensation from the vehicle owner and the insurance company.

However, a month prior to the accident, the owner of the auto had dishonoured his cheque in due course of paying his premium. This led to the insurance company cancelling his insurance policy.

But it was found that the owner of the vehicle was not notified about the cancellation of his policy due to an incomplete address on the envelope.

The court, while ruling in favour of the legal heirs of the deceased, highlighted that it is necessary that the intimation of cancellation of the policy reach the insured.

Since the claim in this case was filed by a third party and not by the owner of the vehicle, it is the duty of the insurance company to pay the amount of compensation, the court said.

Citing a ruling of the apex court in a similar case, the high court said that the insurance company was not absolved of its obligations to third parties under the policy because it did not receive the premium. Its remedies on this behalf lay against the insured, the court said.