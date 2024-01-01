Here Are Five Key GST Rulings Of 2023

The Rajasthan High Court addressed a concern raised by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. regarding the absence of a proper system for matching supplier credit notes with the reversal of input tax credit.

HUL was concerned that there isn't a good way to connect the credit notes—documents showing a reduction in what a company owes—from suppliers with the process of reversing input tax credit, a tax benefit given to businesses for taxes they've paid on their purchases.

In simpler terms, they questioned how well the paperwork matches up when a company gets credit from its suppliers and how that fits with the tax benefits they are supposed to get. The court looked into this to make sure everything was fair and worked properly.

Previously, there was a requirement for such matching exercises under Section 43 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Act, but this provision has been omitted.

The FMCG company argued that it is impractical for them to collect certificates from recipients as proof of ITC reversal and suggested that the responsibility to match them should lie with the tax department. The court then directed the Union of India to propose a solution to this issue, highlighting the need for a practical mechanism.