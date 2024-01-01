Here Are Five Key GST Rulings Of 2023
From input tax credit matching to GST on hostel accommodation, here are five important rulings that have set a precedent.
The Goods and Services Tax rulings in 2023 were among the significant legal decisions that shaped the taxation environment in India.
Here are five such major rulings:
Rajasthan High Court Addresses HUL's Input Tax Credit Concerns
The Rajasthan High Court addressed a concern raised by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. regarding the absence of a proper system for matching supplier credit notes with the reversal of input tax credit.
HUL was concerned that there isn't a good way to connect the credit notes—documents showing a reduction in what a company owes—from suppliers with the process of reversing input tax credit, a tax benefit given to businesses for taxes they've paid on their purchases.
In simpler terms, they questioned how well the paperwork matches up when a company gets credit from its suppliers and how that fits with the tax benefits they are supposed to get. The court looked into this to make sure everything was fair and worked properly.
Previously, there was a requirement for such matching exercises under Section 43 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Act, but this provision has been omitted.
The FMCG company argued that it is impractical for them to collect certificates from recipients as proof of ITC reversal and suggested that the responsibility to match them should lie with the tax department. The court then directed the Union of India to propose a solution to this issue, highlighting the need for a practical mechanism.
GST Ruling On Hostel Accommodation, Distinct From Hotels
The Authority for Advance Ruling in Tamil Nadu has decided that hostel services should not be treated in the same manner as hotel accommodations for tax purposes.
It states that since hostels are used for longer stays and offer basic facilities at reasonable rates, they shouldn't be taxed at the GST rates applicable to hotels. The AAR rules that the supply of hostel accommodation services is taxable at 9% CGST + 9% SGST under a specific notification.
It also clarified that providing in-house food to hostel inmates is considered a composite supply, and the tax rate for the principal supply or hostel accommodation applies.
The ruling addressed various questions linked to tax exemption eligibility, registration requirements, and applicable tax rates for hostel services in Tamil Nadu.
GST Cancellation Notice Must Clearly State Fraud Allegations
In simple terms, the Delhi High Court said that if a notice is issued for cancelling someone's GST registration, it must clearly mention any accusations of fraud.
In a specific case, the court ruled that the cancellation notice did not provide clear reasons or details about the alleged fraud, misstatement, or suppression of facts by the petitioner.
The court found that the notice lacked the necessary information for the petitioner to respond meaningfully. As a result, the court set aside both the show cause notice and the cancellation order, directing the authorities to restore the petitioner's GST registration.
Bombay High Court Invalidates GST Order Without Personal Hearing
The Bombay High Court has ruled that a GST order issued without giving the affected party—in this case, Kuehne Nagel Pvt.—an opportunity for a personal hearing is invalid.
The court highlighted the importance of following natural justice principles, which require providing a chance for a hearing before passing such orders.
Kuehne Nagel—a company involved in freight forwarding and logistics—contested an order demanding taxes, interest, and penalties after an audit. The court found that the order, issued without granting a personal hearing as requested by Kuehne Nagel, violated statutory provisions.
As a result, the court set aside the order and directed the tax authorities to provide a personal hearing to the company and reconsider the matter in accordance with the law.
Madras High Court Invalidates GST Notice Served Through Closed Portal
The High Court quashed an order that served a notice through the GST portal to a taxpayer whose registration had already been cancelled. The court found that the notice being served through the e-portal alone, without any physical means, was not valid.
The taxpayer was not able to open the e-portal due to the cancellation of their GST registration. The court concluded that this violated principles of natural justice and set aside the order. The taxpayer was granted another opportunity to present their case.