Standard Rates For Medical Procedures — Healthcare Body Files Intervention

Giridhar Gyani, director general at Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told NDTV Profit that the CGHS rates that the Supreme Court wishes to implement throughout the country aren't scientifically worked out.

"Most of these rates were set in 2014 and not revised for over 10 years," he said. "A few of them were revised upward a couple of months ago, but it's still not sufficient for the private sector to provide healthcare services at those rates. Comparing rates with public sector hospitals is not logical as the public sector is provided with huge subsidies."

He said that if the rates are to be fixed, the government can engage the Institute of Cost Accountants of India to carry out activity-based costing for different procedures based on geography and specialty level of establishments.

Yatharth Tyagi, director at Yatharth Hospitals, called implementation of standard rates impractical to execute.

"Customers have the right to choose quality of care and services. Reducing pricing would involve reduction in doctor salaries, drugs and medical equipment cost and diagnostic services, among others."

Elaborating on why it's difficult to set a standard rate, he said that currently, two of their hospitals operating in the same geography—30 kilometres apart—also have different rates with the insurance company because of the difference in hospital accreditation, number of beds, machines used for carrying out medical procedures and amenities offered.