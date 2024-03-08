Government Raises Competition Act Thresholds For Certain Business Transactions

The government on Friday decided to temporarily raise the exemption thresholds for certain business transactions such as mergers and amalgamation from the rules of the Competition Act, 2002.

The increased thresholds are set at Rs 450 crore for the value of assets and Rs 1250 crore for turnover in India.

After consulting with the Competition Commission of India, the Central Government increased the value of assets and turnover by 150%, based on the wholesale price index and exchange rate of the rupee.

If the assets that are being acquired or merged, or the turnover of the businesses involved, fall below these amounts, they won't be subject to certain approvals under the Competition Act.

This exemption is applicable for a period of two years.

Furthermore, if only a part or division of a business is involved in the transaction, the value of that specific part or division will be considered for calculating the thresholds.

The value will be determined by looking at the book value of assets as shown in the previous year's audited accounts, adjusted for depreciation. It includes various aspects like brand value, goodwill, copyrights, patents, and other commercial rights.