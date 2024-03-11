Fractional Ownership: Can You Own A Part Of A House?

Industry players welcomed the move.

"SEBI’s notification to regulate SM REITs is a welcome move for the Indian real estate sector," said Shrinivas Rao, CEO at Vestian. "This will regulate the fractional ownership industry and safeguard investor interests, incorporating both commercial and residential properties within the new framework."

Rao said SM REITs are now allowed to gather funds starting from ₹50 crore by issuing units to a minimum of 200 investors instead of the earlier cap of ₹500 crore. This may bring a large number of income-generating small and medium-sized real estate assets under the purview of REITs.

As per SEBI’s notification, the minimum number of unit holders under SM-REITs will have to be 200, and the minimum investment by a unit holder will be ₹10 lakh.

At least 95% of the investments undertaken by SM-REITs should be in revenue-generating assets and not in under-construction assets or non-revenue-generating real estate assets. This is in stark contrast with the regulations for commercial REITs, as the threshold over there is 80%.

Further, both Indian and foreign investors can invest under the SM-REITs scheme. Investors would earn either through rental yield or through capital appreciation of the asset.

However, how good such investments will be remains to be seen, as residential rental yields in India, at 2–4%, aren't very attractive compared to 8–9% for commercial real estate. Further, the capital appreciation of residential real estate assets is usually lumpy.

SEBI's move comes at a time when the market and demand for fractional or co-ownership properties are rapidly growing, said Shravan Gupta, founder and CEO of Yours, a platform for fractional ownership of luxury homes.

"Through these amendments, the regulatory body seeks to not only regulate and organise the fractional ownership segment but also enhance transparency in the sector," he said. "The introduction of specific regulations for SM REITs will provide a level of assurance to both investors and property owners, fostering trust and encouraging participation in these ventures."