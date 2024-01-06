ED Concludes Searches In Religare Finvest Case; Documents, Digital Data Seized

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Enforcement Directorate officials, basis a complaint made by the present management of Religare Finvest Limited, wholly owned subsidiary company of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL/Company) and pursuant to the ongoing investigation with respect to Corporate Loan Book, collected relevant information/ documents on January 05, 2024 to expedite the investigation as per request made by RFL recently," the company said in a statement.

"The information and documents as advised were provided/submitted to the officials of the authority," the statement said.