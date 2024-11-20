Aircel-Maxis Case: Delhi High Court Stays Proceedings Against P Chidambaram

The high court also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate and sought its response on Chidambaram's petition challenging the trial court's order taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency against him and his son Karti in the money laundering case.

"Notice issued. Till the next date of hearing, the proceedings against the petitioner shall remain stayed. List on Jan. 22," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said, adding that he will pass a detailed order later.