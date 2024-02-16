DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To AI Over Incident Involving 80-Year-Old Passenger At Mumbai Airport

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyDGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To AI Over Incident Involving 80-Year-Old Passenger At Mumbai Airport
16 Feb 2024, 08:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: Air India's X account)</p></div>
(Image Source: Air India's X account)

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India regarding the incident of an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and later died after walking from a plane to the terminal at the Mumbai airport as he did not get a wheelchair.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had sought a report from Air India on the incident.

On Friday, DGCA said it has issued a show cause notice to Air India for not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The airline has been asked to give its response in seven days.

In the wake of the incident, the regulator has also directed all airlines to ensure that an adequate number of wheelchairs are available for passengers who require assistance during embarking or disembarking from the aircraft during their journey.

