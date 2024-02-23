Delhi High Court Warns Oppo: Pay Royalties Or Face Potential Sales Ban

The Delhi High Court has recently directed Oppo and other defendants, including OnePlus and Realme, to make deposits representing past sales using InterDigital's patented technology.

Amidst these legal proceedings, the court has also mandated the formation of a confidentiality club for exchanging sensitive information and responding to applications submitted by Oppo and other defendants.

In the case at hand, there's a legal battle involving a company named InterDigital and other major companies like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. InterDigital owns patents related to wireless communication and video technology, and they're claiming that these companies are using their patented technology without permission.

InterDigital has been trying to negotiate with these companies since 2014 to get them to pay for using their technology, but no agreement has been reached.

Now, the court has instructed the defendants to deposit a certain amount of money, which represents past sales using InterDigital's patented technology. This money will be kept in a secure account, and if the trial doesn't conclude by a certain date, additional funds need to be deposited.

If the defendants fail to deposit this money, InterDigital can request the court stop these companies from selling any more devices in India. Additionally, the court has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the defendants due to delays and non-compliance.