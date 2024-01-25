Delhi High Court To Decide Who Invented Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani -- Moti Mahal or Daryaganj

Moti Mahal's owners have sought to restrain Daryaganj restaurants' proprietors from claiming that their predecessor Late Kundan Lal Jaggi was the inventor of these two dishes, which are now world famous, and from using the tagline 'by the inventors of butter chicken and dal makhani' on its website www.daryaganj.com and various social media websites including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and in print and electronic media.