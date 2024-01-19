Delhi HC Summons Vistara Airlines On Suit Over Minor's In-Flight Burn Incident

The Delhi High Court has called Vistara Airlines to appear in response to a plea by the parents of a minor girl seeking damages of approximately Rs 2.7 crore.

The parents claim that their daughter suffered second-degree burns due to a hot beverage spill by airline staff during a Vistara flight from Delhi to Frankfurt. The court has registered the plea as a suit and issued summons to Vistara.

The airline is required to file a written statement within 30 days of receiving the summons. The case is scheduled for completion of pleadings on March 21, 2024.

The incident took place on Aug. 11 last year. Following that, the mother of the minor child took to Twitter to speak about it.

Rachna Gupta, the mother, shared on her Twitter handle that her 10-year-old daughter suffered a second-degree burn during a Vistara flight to Frankfurt. According to her, the incident was poorly handled, as neither the air hostess, captain, nor other crew members apologised.

After receiving basic first aid on the flight, Gupta and her daughter were allegedly left in an ambulance to manage on their own, including navigating German medical emergency services and paying for the ambulance, in an unfamiliar environment.