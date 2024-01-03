Delhi HC Directs Vivo India Executives To Not Travel Abroad, Report To ED Regularly

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directives to three executives of Vivo Mobile India Pvt., who had been granted bail in late December on charges of money laundering. The court instructed them not to leave the country and required them to submit an undertaking to this effect.

The High Court also mandated the executives to regularly report to the office of the Enforcement Directorate every Monday and Friday until Jan. 11, the scheduled date for the hearing of the case.

The background of the case involves an appeal by the ED against a Delhi court order, which directed the release of three Vivo-India executives held in custody for a money laundering case. The Patiala House Court in Delhi had granted bail to Hong Xuquan, Harinder Dahiya, and Hemant Munjal on Dec. 30, each on bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh.

The accusations against the executives stemmed from an Enforcement Directorate search of their residences on Dec. 21, where they were served summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Subsequently, the accused were allegedly taken into custody for the purpose of recording statements.

During the district court proceedings, the accused argued that their detention violated legal provisions requiring the detainee to be produced before the appropriate authority within 24 hours.

They also claimed that the grounds of arrest mandated under PMLA were not promptly furnished, violating the Supreme Court's directive on timely disclosure.

The court sided with the accused, highlighting that the ED's claim of non-cooperation during the investigation was an afterthought.

The court rejected the idea that giving evasive replies could justify arrest under PMLA, emphasising that custodial interrogation is for cooperation in the investigation, not for obtaining confessions.