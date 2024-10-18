Delhi Ex-Minister Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Former Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was granted bail on Friday in the money laundering case lodged against him.

The bail order, issued by Delhi's Rose Avenue Court, paves the way for Jain's release from jail. The development comes weeks after former AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, after being arrested in connection to the liquor policy case.

Jain, 60, was the health minister of Delhi till he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022. He was granted an interim bail a year later, in May 2023, by the Supreme Court on medical grounds.

Jain returned behind the bars in March this year, after the apex court turned down his request for a regular bail.

(This is a developing story)