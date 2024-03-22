NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To ED Custody Till March 28 By Court
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To ED Custody Till March 28 By Court

The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a 10-day custody in the case.

22 Mar 2024, 08:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: AAP/X)</p></div>
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: AAP/X)

A court here on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm.

The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a 10-day custody in the case.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT