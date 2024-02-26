Dark Fibre Case: Supreme Court Notice To SEBI In Chitra Ramkrishna's Plea Against SAT Order

The Supreme Court issued a notice to SEBI on Monday in a plea by Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer of the NSE, against an SAT order that had partially modified a penalty against her in the dark fibre case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta directed Ramkrishna to deposit 50% of the Rs 25 lakh fine imposed on her in order to stay the penalty.

The case is likely to come up for a detailed hearing in March.