Dark Fibre Case: Supreme Court Notice To SEBI In Chitra Ramkrishna's Plea Against SAT Order
In December, the SAT had set aside the Rs 5-crore penalty imposed on her and reduced it to Rs 25 lakh.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to SEBI on Monday in a plea by Chitra Ramkrishna, former chief executive officer of the NSE, against an SAT order that had partially modified a penalty against her in the dark fibre case.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta directed Ramkrishna to deposit 50% of the Rs 25 lakh fine imposed on her in order to stay the penalty.
The case is likely to come up for a detailed hearing in March.
In December, the SAT set aside the Rs 5-crore penalty imposed on the former National Stock Exchange CEO and reduced it to Rs 25 lakh. The tribunal had found that the existing penalty of Rs 5 crore was excessive, arbitrary, and, therefore, unsustainable.
In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India found that the NSE had allowed Sampark Infotainment Pvt. to lay dark fibre for stock brokers Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. and GKN Securities. However, Sampark was neither an authorised service vendor nor approved by the Department of Telecommunications.
The fibre provided a bandwidth of 1 gigabyte and a lower latency or delay of 1 millisecond in connectivity with the co-location facilities of the NSE and the BSE. SEBI found that the NSE officials did not verify the eligibility of Sampark while granting it permission to lay the fibre for the brokers. This prompted SEBI to penalise NSE and its former chiefs for their alleged involvement in the dark-fibre scam.