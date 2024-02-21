Corporate Affairs Ministry Notifies Leniency Plus Regime to Combat Cartels

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has officially introduced the leniency plus regime under the Competition (Amendment) Act 2023.

This initiative incentivises businesses that are already under investigation by one cartel to voluntarily disclose information about other cartels.

The Competition Commission of India initially presented the proposal for leniency plus in October 2023.

The introduction of the leniency plus regime under the Competition (Amendment) Act 2023 will aid CCI in gathering evidence to combat anticompetitive cartels once the regulations are published, said Avaantika Kakkar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, in a media note.

Under the "leniency plus" concept, businesses that have exposed a cartel and applied for reduced penalties can now submit a separate application, providing essential information about another cartel in which they are involved.

To benefit from this leniency-plus provision, companies must ensure "full, true, and vital disclosure. By providing comprehensive and accurate information, these companies may be eligible for reduced monetary penalties in cases related to the disclosed cartels.

A company that has previously submitted a lesser penalty (LP) application related to a specific cartel can further reduce its monetary penalty for that particular case. The reduction can be up to 30% of the originally proposed penalty for the first cartel.

Additionally, if the same company discloses the existence of a second cartel, it becomes eligible for a more substantial benefit—a reduction of penalty up to 100% for the newly revealed cartel.

It becomes even more attractive as it is without prejudice to the earlier available relief being given to such a party on account of its earlier disclosures in its previous cartel, as per K.K. Sharma, partner at Singhania & Co.

With this, we expect a shot in the arm in cartel enforcement in the country., he said.

Importantly, the confidentiality of the applicant's identity and the information they provide is guaranteed under this regime.