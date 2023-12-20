Cash-For-Query Defamation Case: Court Reserves Ruling In Interim Relief Sought By Mahua Moitra

The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its ruling on the interim relief sought by TMC leader Mahua Moitra in a defamation case against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai over allegations of cash for query.

During the proceedings, Justice Sachin Datta questioned the legal representatives of Dubey and Dehadrai about any potential quid pro quo between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a determination of her guilt by the ethics panel in connection with the cash-for-query allegations.