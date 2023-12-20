Cash-For-Query Defamation Case: Court Reserves Ruling In Interim Relief Sought By Mahua Moitra
Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations.
The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its ruling on the interim relief sought by TMC leader Mahua Moitra in a defamation case against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai over allegations of cash for query.
During the proceedings, Justice Sachin Datta questioned the legal representatives of Dubey and Dehadrai about any potential quid pro quo between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a determination of her guilt by the ethics panel in connection with the cash-for-query allegations.
Dubey had submitted a complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker, accusing Moitra of accepting bribes in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP had based these allegations on a letter received from Dehadrai.
Moitra issued a legal notice to Dubey, Dehadrai and several media outlets, strongly denying the accusations against her. She claimed that Dubey, seemingly for immediate political advantage, perpetuated false and defamatory claims in the letter.
Later, the Trinamool Congress leader sought permission to submit a new list of defendants in a legal case. The updated list was intended to include only two individuals: Dubey and Dehadrai, not the media outlets.