Cafe Blast: Case Registered Under UAPA And Explosive Substances Act
01 Mar 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Source: Unsplash

Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, officials said.

A statement issued by the city Police Commissioner's office said 10 people were injured in the blast.

The bomb exploded between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, and a total of 10 people including hotel staff and customers were injured in the blast. However, there was no loss of life, it added.

In this regard, a case has been registered at HAL police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act.

Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have visited the spot and are investigating, it said.

