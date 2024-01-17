Byju's Seeks Arbitration Amid Insolvency Case

Byju's has filed an application to refer the insolvency case to arbitration, its counsel said on Wednesday.

The beleaguered edtech firm has reiterated its interest in negotiations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the insolvency proceedings filed against it, and discussions between the parties extended until late on Tuesday night, the Byju's counsel submitted before the NCLT bench.

The BCCI requested a two-week extension to file a rejoinder. Consequently, the matter has been adjourned until Feb. 7.