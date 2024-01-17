Byju's Seeks Arbitration Amid Insolvency Case
Byju's has filed an application to refer the insolvency case to arbitration, its counsel said on Wednesday.
The beleaguered edtech firm has reiterated its interest in negotiations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the insolvency proceedings filed against it, and discussions between the parties extended until late on Tuesday night, the Byju's counsel submitted before the NCLT bench.
The BCCI requested a two-week extension to file a rejoinder. Consequently, the matter has been adjourned until Feb. 7.
The BCCI's counsel denied any information or development regarding ongoing negotiations between the parties.
The insolvency application against Byju's was filed by the BCCI under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on Sept. 8 and officially registered on Nov. 15.
Byju's had acknowledged the legal proceedings and is actively engaged in discussions with the BCCI, expressing optimism about amicably resolving the matter.
The case involves a default by Byju's for a payment of Rs 158 crore, according to a general notice issued to Byju's via email on Jan. 6.