Byju’s US Judge Rejects Effort To Stop Payment To India Cricket

The lenders are on the cusp of winning a judgment in a US court against Ravindran, who has been accused of helping hide $533 million while he was a director of a Byju’s unit incorporated in Delaware. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey has already ruled against Ravindran on a number of issues and concluded the Byju’s manager was either “untruthful” or “the most incompetent officer or director of a company in Delaware’s history.”