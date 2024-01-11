Bombay High Court Denies Bail To Cox And Kings Promoter Ajay Kerkar

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Ajay Kerkar, the promoter of Cox and Kings Ltd., in a money laundering case.

The primary argument by Kerkar's counsel was based on the duration of his custody as an undertrial prisoner, amounting to 2 years and 340 days. The plea was rooted in the notion that the maximum sentence for the alleged offence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is between three and seven years.

Notably, the charge against Kerkar has not yet been framed and the prospect of the trial commencing in the near future is deemed bleak. The counsel sought release solely on the grounds of the considerable delay in initiating the trial.

Kerkar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Nov. 27, 2020, alleging bank fraud against the Cox and Kings group of companies. The company had been in insolvency since 2019, with a forensic audit uncovering significant financial misconduct.

In June 2021, Kerkar filed the current bail application and the Special Court granted temporary bail for medical treatment at Bombay Hospital. However, the medical bail was not extended.

The legal arguments presented included Kerkar's right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

However, the ED's counsel suggested that the right to release on bail accrues when half of the maximum imprisonment period specified under Section 4 of the PMLA is over.

While citing a Supreme Court judgment, the counsel said that such relief should not be denied, but also pointed out that one-half of the maximum imprisonment period is yet to be completed.

Even if this period is surpassed, the court maintained the discretion to deny bail based on grounds such as delay in the trial, especially if caused by the accused, he said.

Finally, in view of all submissions, the court decided that Kerkar is not entitled to bail on the grounds of delayed trial at the current stage of proceedings.