Binance, Kraken, Kucoin Named Among Nine Platforms For PMLA Non-Compliance

Nine virtual digital asset service providers received show cause notices over alleged compliance irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Thursday.

It included Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex.

The Director of FIU (finance intelligence unit) has written to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to block the URLs of the said entities that are operating illegally without complying with the provisions of the PMLA Act in India, the release issued on Thursday said.

To date, 31 VDA service providers have registered with the FIU.

“…several offshore entities, though catering to a substantial part of Indian users, were not getting registered and coming under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism framework,” the ministry said.