India, Bangladesh Recognise Their Constitutions As 'Living Documents': CJI Chandrachud

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin opened the two-day conference on 'South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty-First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India.'

CJI Chandrachud said the Indian and Bangladeshi court systems should encourage the enhanced practice of mediation for dispute resolution, discarding “adversarial litigations” and added, “The adversarial litigation in India and Bangladesh is a colonial import (where) one person wins and another person loses in the court.”

There were other alternative forms of dispute resolution such as mediation which was the “traditional form of dispute resolution in our society” and asserted that “it is important to build on what we have”.

The CJI said the mediation reappeared with greater validity to face modern-day challenges like matrimonial disputes while the system suits the South Asian social norms.