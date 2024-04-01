Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna To Confront Misleading Ads Allegations In Top Court

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna are expected to appear in person to face the court for airing misleading advertisements, even after the court categorically restrained Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. from doing so.

In February, the top court restrained Patanjali from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it that aim to address ailments specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

This act prohibits advertising about drugs and remedies that claim to have magical cures for treating certain diseases and disorders like obesity, asthma, diabetes, and cancer.

During the last hearing, the court severely criticised Patanjali for failing to obey the court's directives and directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to be personally present before the court during the next hearing, which is coming up on Tuesday.

An unconditional apology has since then been furnished to the court, stating that Patanjali's intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products, which have been formulated through the use of age-old literature and materials supplemented and backed by Ayurvedic research.