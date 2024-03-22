NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyArvind Kejriwal Arrest: Three-Judge Bench To Hear Plea; Atishi Detained During Protests
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Three-Judge Bench To Hear Plea; Atishi Detained During Protests

Catch the latest updates on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

22 Mar 2024, 11:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. (Source:&nbsp;@CMODelhi/X)</p></div>
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: @CMODelhi/X)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Atishi On X.com

"I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO."

Delhi Ministers Saurabh, Atishi Detained

Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi detained by police.

Source: NDTV


Section 144 Imposed On DD Marg

Judges In The Bench

Justices Khanna, Bela Trivedi and MM Sundresh to hear the plea once the bench in court 2 rises for the day.


Three-Judge Bench To Hear Kejriwal's Plea

Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel mentioned plea against arrest by ED before SC bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, PTI reported.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna told Arvind Kejriwal counsel that his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate will come up before three-judge Supreme Court bench.

