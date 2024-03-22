Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Three-Judge Bench To Hear Plea; Atishi Detained During Protests
Catch the latest updates on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Atishi On X.com
"I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO."
Delhi Ministers Saurabh, Atishi Detained
Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi detained by police.
Source: NDTV
Section 144 Imposed On DD Marg
#WATCH | Delhi: On security arrangements after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan says, "We have especially addressed the security concerns around the court... Section 144 is imposed on DD Marg because it is not a designated protest site. Section 144â¦ pic.twitter.com/bbuSKtLIYH— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024
Judges In The Bench
Justices Khanna, Bela Trivedi and MM Sundresh to hear the plea once the bench in court 2 rises for the day.
Three-Judge Bench To Hear Kejriwal's Plea
Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel mentioned plea against arrest by ED before SC bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, PTI reported.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna told Arvind Kejriwal counsel that his plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate will come up before three-judge Supreme Court bench.