Apple To Allow App Downloads From Web To Evade EU Scrutiny

The overhaul is Apple’s latest in a round of tweaks linked to compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which went into force this month. The law targets the dominance of platforms such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google Search, Apple’s App Store, Amazon.com Inc.’s marketplace and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook in an attempt to improve competition. Those firms must comply with a range of rules or face significant penalties of as much as 10% of a company’s annual worldwide revenue or up to 20% for repeat offenders.