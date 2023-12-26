Airtel To Seek Reversal Of Rs 24.9 Lakh Penalty Order Received Under CGST Act

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyAirtel To Seek Reversal Of Rs 24.9 Lakh Penalty Order Received Under CGST Act
The violation pertains to alleged irregular input tax credit claim from 2017-18 to 2021-22 and other related matters, Airtel said in a BSE filing.

26 Dec 2023, 08:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Airtel Payments Bank website)</p></div>
(Source: Airtel Payments Bank website)

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it does not agree with an order it received under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act for levy of Rs 24.94 lakh penalty, and will take suitable action for rectification or reversal.

Submitting details of the orders received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, Airtel said the order was received on Dec. 24.

The order entails a levy of a penalty of Rs 24,94,316, it said, adding, "the company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification/reversal of the same." "The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied," it said.

