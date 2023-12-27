AI Machines Cannot Be Inventors Under Existing Patent Law, Says U.K. Supreme Court

On Dec. 20, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that an artificial intelligence machine cannot be considered an inventor under the Patents Act of 1977.

In the case at hand, technologist Stephen Thaler appealed against the decision of the Comptroller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks. Thaler claimed to be the owner of an AI machine named DABUS, which autonomously generated inventions.

Thaler's applications under the Patents Act 1977 sought patents for new and innovative products and processes. The unusual aspect of these applications was that they claimed the inventions were created independently by the AI machine, DABUS. Thaler argued that as the owner of DABUS he had the right to pursue patents for these inventions.

However, the said applications were unsuccessful. The Hearing Officer said that the machine does not qualify as an inventor as per the law, and hence Thaler is not entitled to apply for patents for autonomously made inventions. The applications are defective for not properly identifying the inventor or inventors, the Officer said.

Thereafter, Thaler appealed to the high court where, in a majority decision, it was ruled that the applications were withdrawn. However, one judge dissented, advocating for the appeal to be allowed and the applications to proceed. This led to the case being heard by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court highlighted that this case is part of a larger project by Thaler, aiming to establish that AI systems can invent, and their owners can obtain patents.

The Court emphasised the importance of Section 7 of the 1977 Act, stating that, as a starting point, an inventor must be a person, and the AI machine, DABUS, does not qualify as a person. The court clarified that the applicant, if not the inventor, must be a person entitled to the property, and DABUS, being a machine, does not meet this criterion.