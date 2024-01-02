Adani Short Selling Case: Supreme Court Set To Pronounce Verdict On Jan. 3

After Hindenburg Research's report and Adani Group's counter in January, four public interest petitions were filed before the apex court. The PILs had broadly asked for directions regarding allegations against the Adani Group.

On March 2, the Supreme Court directed SEBI to look into any disclosure breach and possible price manipulation of Adani stocks, in violation of existing laws.

The regulator was directed to submit its report within two months, but in April, SEBI made submissions before the apex court asking for six months to conclude its investigation.

The court, however, had granted time only till Aug. 14.

Since the markets regulator required more time to complete the investigation, it filed an application before the court on Aug. 14, asking for 15 additional days.

As per SEBI's last status report, which was submitted to the court on Aug. 25, the regulator had wrapped up its investigation in 22 of the 24 matters.

The Supreme Court had also set up an independent committee headed by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre. Other members of the committee included OP Bhat, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somashekhar Sundaresan, and retired Justice JP Devadhar.

The committee had submitted its report before the top court in May, wherein it said that a conclusion with regards to a regulatory failure by SEBI could not be ascertained at the time.