Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Conducted Comprehensive Investigation, Says Supreme Court

There is no regulatory failure attributable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the procedures followed in arriving at the current shape of securities regulations are not tainted with any illegality, the Supreme Court has held.

The top court gave its verdict on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Tuesday. In January last year, the short selling firm put out a report accusing the power-to-edible oil conglomerate of engaging in stock price manipulation, artificial inflation of its asset value, and violations of various securities regulations.

The report’s fallout led the Adani Group to lose more than $100 billion in market value. This prompted a string of PILs to be filed before the Supreme Court, expressing a need for a stronger regulatory framework to protect investors.

Thereafter, two simultaneous probes—one, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and another by an expert committee—were directed by the top court to investigate the matter.

The apex court has categorically rejected the argument that amendments to the FPI and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations, which came out after 2014, were diluted to facilitate mischief in the market.