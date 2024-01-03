Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Conducted Comprehensive Investigation, Says Supreme Court
Almost a year into the case, the court has concluded that there is no regulatory failure attributable to the markets regulator.
There is no regulatory failure attributable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the procedures followed in arriving at the current shape of securities regulations are not tainted with any illegality, the Supreme Court has held.
The top court gave its verdict on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Tuesday. In January last year, the short selling firm put out a report accusing the power-to-edible oil conglomerate of engaging in stock price manipulation, artificial inflation of its asset value, and violations of various securities regulations.
The report’s fallout led the Adani Group to lose more than $100 billion in market value. This prompted a string of PILs to be filed before the Supreme Court, expressing a need for a stronger regulatory framework to protect investors.
Thereafter, two simultaneous probes—one, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and another by an expert committee—were directed by the top court to investigate the matter.
The apex court has categorically rejected the argument that amendments to the FPI and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations, which came out after 2014, were diluted to facilitate mischief in the market.
The amendments far from diluting, have tightened the regulatory framework by making the disclosure requirements mandatory and removing the requirement of it being disclosed only when sought.Supreme Court of India
As a corollary, the court has also rejected the demand that the investigation should be transferred to another agency, such as the CBI or a Special Investigation Team.
SEBI has prima facie conducted a comprehensive investigation and no such case has been made out, where a transfer of investigation would be necessitated, the court said.
Since the markets regulator is on the verge of completing its probe, with only two of the 24 issues left to be ascertained, the top court has directed it to complete it, preferably in the next three months.
The expert committee had submitted its report before the top court in May, wherein it said that a conclusion with regards to a regulatory failure by SEBI could not be ascertained at the time.
The DRI Letter And OCCRP Report
During the course of the proceedings, the petitioners had made an averment towards a 2014 letter by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to the then SEBI Chairperson. It was alleged that this letter contained an alert relating to potential stock market manipulation by the Adani Group but the regulator did not act on it.
Holding these allegations to be untrue, the court said that the matter was adequately addressed by SEBI as it went through multiple institutions, and allegations against the Adani Group were not established. The findings pertaining to this DRI alert were even placed before the expert committee.
To prove that SEBI has done an inadequate job as a regulator, the petitioners had sought to rely on a report published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project—a collective of investigative journalists—which had alleged malpractices on the part of Adani Group.
Rejecting this stance, the court held that it cannot be asserted that an unsubstantiated report in the newspaper should have credence over an investigation by a statutory regulator, whose investigation has not been cast into doubt on the basis of cogent material or evidence.
Conflict Of Interest Allegations Against Expert-Committee Members
The expert committee put together by the top court was headed by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre. Other members of the committee included OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somashekhar Sundaresan, and retired Justice JP Devadhar.
The committee was constituted in March last year and it came out with its report in May. In September, certain petitioners alleged a conflict of interest against certain members of the committee.
It was claimed that Sunderasan had once appeared for Adani Exports Ltd. in an unconnected matter. Rejecting the conflict of interest allegations, the court said that the acceptance of a professional brief by a lawyer in 2007 cannot be construed to reflect “bias” or even a “likelihood of bias” in 2023.
Allegations against Bhatt and Kamath were dismissed by the top court in a similar fashion, saying that they are unsubstantiated and do not warrant serious consideration by the court.
Expert Committee Suggestions
Lastly, the court directed SEBI and the government to constructively consider the suggestions of the expert committee. The court said that the suggestions may be treated as a non-exhaustive list of recommendations.
Both SEBI and the government shall peruse the report of the expert committee and take any further actions, as necessary, to strengthen the regulatory framework, protect investors and ensure the orderly functioning of the securities market, the Supreme Court said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.