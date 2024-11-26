Adani Case Raises Issue Of Extraterritorial Application Of American Laws: Attorney

The $265 million bribery charge in the US against Gautam Adani raises the issue of extraterritorial application of American laws since the Indian tycoon and others involved in the case do not live here, an Indian-American attorney has said.

“While our domestic laws remain the same, a preliminary issue arises about extraterritoriality application of US laws,” prominent attorney Ravi Batra told PTI.

The US authorities have indicted Gautam and seven others including his nephew Sagar Adani, for being part of an alleged $265 million bribery scheme.

Batra noted that as US Chief Justice John Roberts ruled long ago, extraterritoriality is disfavoured in the comity of nations and hence comes with a presumption against it, “no matter if its our criminal or civil laws that appear violated. Anything else would lead to chaos in the rule of law.” Batra added that if the complaint of conduct is “of and concerning the United States,” then it is proper to prosecute criminal charges and civil claims.

“As to the civil case by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, like any other civil plaintiff, it must first serve its summons and complaint upon the defendants, and then they will have adequate time to answer the complaint, or if they prefer, move to dismiss the complaint or charges based upon the presumption against extraterritoriality or irrefutable proof that the complaint does not plead a plausible case,” Batra said.