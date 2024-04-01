Supermarket Chain Patel Retail Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise Funds Via IPO

Patel Retail was established in 2008, launching its inaugural store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded its operations throughout the suburban regions of Thane and the Raigad district in Maharashtra. The company provides a diverse range of products including food, non-food items, general merchandise, and apparel to meet the needs of families. It operates in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand 'Patel's R Mart'.