Subam Papers IPO Subscribed Nearly 35 Times So Far On Day Three; Check GMP Here

The initial public offering of Subam Papers Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 35 times so far on Thursday, its final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 3.29 times on Tuesday and 0.44 times on Monday.

The Rs 93.70-crore public offer is an entirely fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale portion. Investors can bid in the IPO till Thursday evening.

The IPO price band has been set in the range of Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,21,600.

The company has appointed Bigshare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the IPO, with Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Gretex Share Broking Ltd. is the market maker for the offering.

The allotment of shares in the Subam Papers IPO is set to be finalised on October 4. This will be followed by the credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders, along with refunds for non-allottees on October 7.

Shares of Subam Papers are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on October 8.