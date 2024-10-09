Shiv Texchem IPO GMP Today; Check Day 2 Subscription Status And More

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 158–166 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 800 shares, amounting to Rs 1,32,800.

Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the Shiv Texchem IPO. The company has appointed Vivro Financial Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager and Rikhav Securities Ltd. as the market maker for the issue.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, 19% of the 61,05,600 shares offered are reserved for QIBs, 14.26% for NIIs, 33.25% for Retail investors, and 28.49% for Anchor investors.

The share allotment for Shiv Texchem IPO will be done on October 11. This will be followed by the credit of Shiv Texchem Ltd. shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 14. Refunds for the non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Shiv Texchem are likely to list BSE SME, tentatively on October 15.